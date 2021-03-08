Citizens of occupied Golan determined to confront occupation

Citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan affirmed determination to adhere to the Syrian identity and resilience in the face of hostile practices of the Israeli occupation

Golan citizens, commemorating the 34th anniversary of the martyrdom of Ghalya Farhat, said in a statement “ Since more than half a century, families of Golan still confront the practices of occupation and schemes of judaization and every time they foil all those projects thanks to the sacrifices of martyrs and captives in the Israeli prisons

Citizens of Golan stressed that today’s anniversary comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army continues to fight terrorism with all its forms, affirming that Syria’s victory will not be complete without the liberation of its full territory, on top, the occupied Syrian Golan