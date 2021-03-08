Zarif: US aggression on Syria is serious violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity

-Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, affirmed that the US aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor near the Syrian-Iraqi border last month is a serious violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Zarif, In an interview with Mardomsalari newspaper, added that “the step they took against the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian territories was very dangerous,” affirming no outcome of that aggression except more destabilization in the region

He added that US President Joe Biden still follow the footsteps of his ancestor Trump in imposing pressures and perpetrating regional faults