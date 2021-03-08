Damascus University, Embassy of Venezuela commemorate Chavez demise
Damascus University and the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela commemorated on Monday the eighth anniversary of the demise of late Venezuelan leader, Hugo Chavez, as a monument was inaugurated for him inside the campus and a wreath of flowers was put on it
Later, the two sides opened a painting exhibition hosted by the Faculty of Fine Arts within the first national painting competition under the title “Hugo Chavez,” that included about 25 paintings, and 7 participants were honoured
Venezuelan Ambassador, Jose Biomorgi, said in a speech that the aim of the event was to acknowledge the contributions of late Chavez and his support for just causes, particularly the Syrian cause which presented to the world a lesson about resistance and struggle in the war against terrorism
In a press statement to journalists, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Bassam Ibrahim, hailed Chavez’s stances, particularly towards Syria, pointing out to the deeply-rooted and friendly relations between the two countries
In this context, Damascus University has named a garden inside the campus after President Chavez on April 17th, 2014 in appreciation for his patriotic history