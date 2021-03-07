18 civilians martyred, 3 injured in blasts of two mines in Salamyieh, Hama countryside

18 citizens were martyred and 3 others were injured in blasts of two mines left behind by terrorist organizations in two cars in the vicinity of Wadi al-Azib in Salamyieh area in Hama eastern countryside

A medical source at Salamyieh Hospital told SANA reporter that 18 civilians were martyred and 3 others were injured in the blast of two mines left behind by terrorist groups in two cars in the vicinity of Wadi al-Azib in Salamyieh area in Hama eastern countryside

The source indicated that the injured sustained serious wounds, and they are being treated at al-Salamyieh Hospital

Earlier, a source at told SANA reporter that landmines left behind by terrorist organizations went off in two cars transporting a number of people during the season of picking off truffles in the lands of Rasm al-Ahmar village in Hama eastern countryside, causing the martyrdom of a number of civilians and the injury of about 20 others

On February 27th, five civilians were martyred and 13 others were injured in the blast of a mine left behind by terrorists in a car carrying a number of people during the season of picking off truffles in the lands of Rasm al-Ahmar village

Earlier, the source said that a landmine left behind by terrorist organizations went off in of Hadajeh village in the vicinity of Wadi al-Azib in Salamyieh eastern countryside, causing the injury of a civilian, who was admitted to Homs National Hospital to receive treatment

Before their defeat, terrorist organizations planted mines and explosive devices in the areas of their deployment, and hid them in villages, towns and agricultural lands to cause the hugest possible damage to people who return to their areas after liberating them from terrorism