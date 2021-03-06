Mikdad, Mashrafieh discuss means of enhancing cooperation on the return of Syrian refugees

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, received on Saturday Lebanese caretaker Social Affairs and Tourism Minister, Ramzi Mashrafieh, and the accompanying delegation

The two sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation on the return of all Syrian refugees to their homeland

The two ministers considered that this visit comes as a continuation of cooperation between the Syrian and Lebanese sides to address the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, secure their voluntary return to their country, and create conditions that facilitate and encourage this return

Mikdad affirmed that Syria welcomes the return of all refugees to their homeland and takes all measures and facilities to help create conditions that ensure a safe return and good living conditions for the returnees, but some Western countries deal with this file in a politicized way, relying on misinformation, distorting facts and pressures on host countries

For his part, Minister Mashrafieh said that the situation that Lebanon and Syria experience in light of the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic and the difficult economic conditions make this file a priority

He expressed hope for progress in this concern, stressing that communication is still continued between the two sides until this is achieved

The two sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to encourage refugees to return to their country, calling on international organizations not to put any obstacles to the safe and voluntary return of these refugees to their cities and villages in their country, Syria