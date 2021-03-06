US occupation brings in troops and missiles to its illegitimate base in Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces transferred troops and military equipment to their illegal bases in Hasaka countryside, coming from the Iraqi territories

Local sources told SANA reporter that four aircrafts, among them two helicopters affiliated to the US occupation landed on Saturday on the occupation’s base in al-Shaddadi city

The sources added that the helicopters were carrying a number of US troops in addition to 20 wooden boxes containing shoulder-launched missiles used against aircrafts

Meanwhile, the US occupation forces brought out 42 trucks laden with Syrian wheat stolen from grain warehouses in al-Malkia city in Hasaka countryside to the north of Iraq

Local sources from al-Malkia told SANA reporter that 42 trucks loaded with looted wheat exited from al-Malkia city in Hasaka countryside and headed for northern Iraq through Simalka crossing point, adding that the trucks were guarded by US –backed QSD militia