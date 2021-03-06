Syrian-Venezuelan talks to enhance bilateral relations

Syria’s ambassador to Venezuela, Khalil Bitar, discussed with Minister of Ecological Mining Development, Magaly Henríquez González, the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them in the field of energy, petroleum and mines, particularly in light of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the two countries by the imperialist powers, on top, the US

During the meeting which was hold in Syrian Chancery in Caracas, González pointed out to the possibility of Syrian companies and businessmen to invest in natural resources which are abundant in Venezuela

In a relevant context, the ambassador discussed with Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez prospects of strengthening and coordinating stances between the two countries in the field of multilateral foreign relations

In view of the dynamic agenda that has been activated in the different multilateral organizations, the two sides stressed that Syria and Venezuela boost joint stances in defense of the two countries’ interests in addition to the principles and goals of the UN Charter such as political sovereignty, independence and non-interference in fomedtic affairs

The two side stressed the close relations between the two countries to overcome obstacles imposed by US and its allies in front of developing the political and economic relations among the developing countries