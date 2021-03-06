Syria, Lebanon discuss means of cooperation on the return of Syrian refugees to homeland

Local Administration and Environment Minister, Hussein Makhlouf, discussed with Lebanese caretaker Social Affairs and Tourism Minister, Ramzi Mashrafieh, means of enhancing cooperation on the return of all Syrian refugees to their homeland in a safe way

In a statement to journalists, Makhlouf said that the visit is to complete acts of cooperation between the Syrian and Lebanese sides to discuss the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon , securing their return voluntarily to their country and providing all facilities including transportation, decent places to live, and facilitating procedures of getting their lost documents

He added that the past period witnessed an organized return for refugees despite the difficult conditions imposed by Coronavirus in addition to unilateral coercive measures imposed by states that support terrorism to prevent the return of Syrian to their country

For his part, Lebanese Minister said that the visits continue until securing the return of Syrian refugees, especially in light of the difficult economic conditions that Lebanon is witnessing

He added that the return of security and stability to many Syrian areas and the facilities provided by the Syrian state have encouraged many refugees to return to their homeland