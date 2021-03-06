Erdogan’s terrorists seize houses of several citizens in Ras al-Ayn countryside, Hasaka

Terrorist organizations linked to Turkish regime continued their attacks on civilians and their properties in the areas they occupy, where a terrorist group seized 4 houses in an Makhtala village, west of Ras al-Ayn city, Hasaka countryside

Local sources told SANA that a group of terrorists, backed by Turkish occupation forces, seized 4 houses in Makhtala village about 12 km west of Ras al-Ayn city which is affiliated to citizens who left their village fearing of their lives and their children from the terrorists oppression