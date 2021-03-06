Syria.Millenium

Protests continue in a number of Lebanese regions against deterioration of living conditions

Sit-ins and protests renewed in a number of Lebanese regions against the deterioration of the economic and living conditions in the country

The traffic control room of Lebanese Internal Security Forces indicated that protesters cut off the international Dahr Al-Baidar
highway connecting Syria, Beqaa and Beirut

Since October 17, 2019, many Lebanese regions have witnessed demonstrations and sit-ins in protest against the deteriorating living and economic conditions and corruption in the country

