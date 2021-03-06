Syria.Millenium

Guterres affirms strong commitment to cooperation with Syrian government

United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, affirmed strong commitment to working for the interest of the Syrian people and cooperation with the Syrian government

Guterres, receiving credentials of Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh as new permanent representative of the Syrian Arab Republic at the UN in New York, extended his warm greetings to President Bashar al-Assad

He appreciated the history and culture of the Syrian people and their generosity and hospitality that he closely touched when he was working as ex-high commissioner for refugees

Ambassador Sabbagh, for his part, conveyed President al-Assad’s greetings to Guterres, expressing aspiration for cooperation with him

He affirmed Syria’s full support to the efforts of UN Secretary General in implementing and protecting principles and goals of the UN convention

