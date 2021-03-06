Several QSD militants killed, injured in attack in Deir Ezzor countryside

A number of US occupation -backed QSD militants were killed and injured in an attack on one of their gatherings in the vicinity of al-Shuhail town in Deir- Ezzor countryside

Local sources told SANA that explosions took place near a gathering of QSD militia, followed by heavy bullets fired on the outskirts of al-Shuhail town , east of Deir-Ezzor

The attack killed and wounded a number of the militia militants and burned their military equipment

Areas where QSD militia are positioned in Syrian al-Jazeera are witnessing escalation of attacks on their positions and movements