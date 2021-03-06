With participation of thirty Women, handicrafts exhibition opens in Aleppo

With the approach of teacher, mother and glorious Easter holidays, A handicraft exhibition was opened on Friday in the Holy Cross church of the Armenian Catholic in Aleppo, with the participation of thirty women, including various handicrafts such as crochet, sweets, plastic paintings and gifts

In a statement to SANA reporter, Father Antoine Tahan said that the exhibition aims to encourage national industry and focus on the role of Syrian women, particularly the role of Aleppo woman in supporting her family as she contributes to building the family and the homeland

SANA camera observed works and handicrafts included in the 3-day exhibition, and met a number of participants

Malaka Kharji indicated that her participation comes in an assertion that Syria is still good and that economic life continues, adding that Aleppo woman continues her creativity and giving through her manual work that supports her family

For her part, Noel Mosly indicated that her participation in the home-made food products stresses that Aleppo woman always possesses a distinctive and creative imprint in all of her works