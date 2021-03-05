Russian Defense Ministy: 26 terrorist attacks observed in de-escalation zone of Idleb

The terrorist organizations positioned in de-escalation zone of Idleb continued their attacks on areas and safe villages in Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia countryside as well as the liberated part in Idleb countryside

A statement by Russian Defense Ministry, posted on its website, said that the terrorist organizations in Idleb carried out 26 attacks during the past 24 hours on areas and sites in the countryside of Idleb, Hama, Aleppo, and Lattakia

The statement added the Ministry monitored 26 breaches by terrorist organizations, including 13 in Idleb province, 5 in Lattakia, 6 in Hama province, and two in Aleppo