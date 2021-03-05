Several QSD militants killed, others injured in attacks in Hasaka, Deir Ezzor countryside

Several US occupation –backed QSD militants were killed and many others were injured in attacks on their positions and vehicles in the villages of Twirish and Ruwaishid in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and Hasaka

Local sources told SANA reporter in Yarubiyah that an explosion of motorcycle bomb targeted a car carrying a number of QSD militants, including a leader, near a fuel station in Twirish village of Hasaka countryside, killing two militants, injuring another and causing material damage to the place

In the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor, local sources told SANA that one militant of QSD was killed and two others were injured in an attack against their car on al-Kharafi in Ruwaishid village between Hasaka and Deir Ezzor