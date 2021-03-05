Syria.Millenium

Turkish regime- backed terrorists cut down hundreds of olive trees in occupied Afrin

Turkish regime- backed terrorists continued their attacks on civilians and their properties in occupied Afrin region in Aleppo northwestern countryside, cutting down more than 400 olive trees in Ras al-Ahmar village to traffick in their wood after transporting them to Turkish territory

Identical local and media sources reported that terrorists affiliated to the so-called (Suquor al-Sham) organization, which is supported by the Turkish regime, cut down more than 400 olive trees in a farm in Ras al-Ahmar village, in Afrin region, northwest of Aleppo

The ownership of the trees is a citizen who was displaced by the terrorist organizations from his village

