Bolivia strongly condemns US aggression on Syrian territory

Bolivia has strongly condemned the US aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor in the vicinity of the Syrian-Iraqi borders

Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said “Bolivia expresses its solidarity with the Syrian people following the attack launched on areas in eastern Syria, and it strongly condemns such acts which are considered a violation of human rights

Bolivia called on the international community to condemn this violation and to adhere to the UN Charter in order to prevent the repetition of such acts

