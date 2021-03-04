Worldwide coronavirus infections pass 115 million

The total number of the coronavirus infections has climbed to 115,779,777 people worldwide

According to the American Worldometers website, which tracks the developments of the virus, the total number of coronavirus fatalities worldwide has climbed to 2, 572,006, while the recoveries have amounted to 91, 483,468

In India, 17,407 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 11, 156,923, while the fatalities have reached up to 157,435 with a daily increase of 89 cases

In South Korea, the number of infections has climbed to 91,240, after recording 424 new infections, while the death toll reached up to 1,619 after recording seven new cases