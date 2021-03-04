Health Ministry: 57 new coronavirus cases recorded, 78 patients recover, 6 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 57 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria, adding that 78 patients recovered, and 6 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the total number of infections recorded in Syria till now has climbed to 15,753, of which 10,039 have recovered, and 1,045 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in the country on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month