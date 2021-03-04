Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 57 new coronavirus cases recorded, 78 patients recover, 6 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 57 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria, adding that 78 patients recovered, and 6 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the total number of infections recorded in Syria till now has climbed to 15,753, of which 10,039 have recovered, and 1,045 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in the country on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Russia calls for not politicizing and exploiting IAEA work against Syria

Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation arrests nine Palestinians in the West Bank

Syria.Millenium

Prime Minister calls for supporting export, production and activating investment

Syria.Millenium

Iranian vice-President expresses his country’s readiness to transfer scientific…