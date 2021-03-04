Israeli occupation arrests nine Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation troops on Thursday arrested nine Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank

Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed Sebastia town, northwest of Nablus, and the towns of al-Khudir and Husan in Bethlehem, and al-Issawiya town in occupied Jerusalem, and they raided the Palestinians’ houses and arrested nine of them

On Wednesday, the occupation troops arrested six Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank