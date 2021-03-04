Prime Minister calls for supporting export, production and activating investment

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, discussed on Wednesday with Boards of Directors of Federation of Syrian chambers of Commerce means of combating smuggling, stop speculation in Syrian Pound, supporting export and production as well as activating investment

During the meeting, Arnous underlined the importance of activating cooperation and intensifying efforts to limit the impacts of economic blockade on the citizens’ livelihood

“The current conditions require from all to assume responsibility, enjoy spirit of initiatives and backing the government efforts to activate markets,” Arnous added

The Premier affirmed that supporting the industrial production is a priority for the government to secure the citizen basic needs and find new exporting markets