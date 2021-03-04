Iranian vice-President expresses his country’s readiness to transfer scientific expertise to Syria

Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari confirmed his country’s readiness to transfer expertise and export his country’s products to Syria, especially the technical ones, and to train Syrian students existed in Iran in the technical field

During a meeting with Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Syrian Chambers of Commerce Federation, Sattari stressed the importance of the Iranian Innovation and Technology Center, which was inaugurated on Wednesday to introduce the Syrian market to Iranian products

In turn, Chairman of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, Muhammad Abu Al-Huda al-Lahhamp pointed out to the importance of increasing the volume of trade exchange, benefiting from Iranian expertise in the technological field, developing cooperation between businessmen in the two countries and facilitating the goods transport, in addition to studying the establishment of a Syrian-Iranian Joint bank

The Iranian Innovation and Technology Center was inaugurated in the Damascus Free Zone on Wednesday. The center aims at promoting scientific and economic relations between the two countries