Iranian Innovation and Technology Center opened in Damascus

Iranian Innovation and Technology Center was opened on Wednesday in Damascus Free Zone

The Center aims at strengthening scientific and economic relations between Syria and Iran and will play a mediator role between their commercial companies operating in the fields of biotechnology, technology of information, nanotechnology, communications and technical industries, as well as laying the necessary infrastructure needed for that which will support the two countries’ economies

In a statement to journalists following the opening of the center, Iranian vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, stressed the importance of that the Syrian university students and medical cadres to get acquainted with the Iranian technical products

Sattari affirmed his country full readiness to cooperate with Syria in the field of technology and to provide the necessary support

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Bassam Ibrahim affirmed that the center contributes to strengthening scientific and research cooperation relations and providing the Syrian universities and educational hospitals with sophisticated equipment, in a way that contributes to the development of the educational process and improving the medical services provided to the citizens

Director of the Iranian Center for Advanced Technology Engr.Hadi Dhighami, said that the center would be a mediator between the Iranian knowledge-based companies and the Syrian companies in the field of technology and innovation

Under the memorandum, the Iranian side will allocate a credit line up to USD 10 million to support the import of high-tech and hospitals equipment to the Syrian side, in addition, a number of commercial agreements have been signed between Iranian and Syrian companies during the opening ceremony