US occupation brings in 40 vehicles loaded with logistic supplies to Hasaka countryside

The US occupation continued its violation of international laws and brought in a new convoy loaded with logistic materials to the countryside of Hasaka coming from Iraq

Civil sources told SANA that the US occupation forces brought in on Wednesday a convoy consisting of 40 trucks and armored vehicles to Kharab al-Jeir military airport in the countryside of Al-Yarubiya coming from Iraq through illegal al-Walid crossing, carrying logistical materials and equipment

Over the past few months, the American occupation forces have brought in thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military equipment to Hasaka through illegal crossings to reinforce their presence in Syrian al-Jazeera region to steal oil and the Syrian underground resources

