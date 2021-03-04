Belarus reiterates support to Syria in preserving its sovereignty, territorial integrity

Belarus has reiterated its support to Syria’s right in preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh said that his country will stand by the side of Syria in the face of the unjust coercive economic measures imposed on it by the US and western countries

Savinykh’s remarks came during a meeting with Syria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Mohammad al-Omrani

Ambassador al-Omrani, for his part, expressed Syria’s appreciation for the Belarus’ stance in support for Syria in its war against terrorism

He asserted that Syria stands by Belarus in the face of the attempts of foreign interference in its internal affairs

The two sides affirmed that the relations binding Syria and Belarus are deep-rooted friendly relations, expressing mutual desire to enhance them in various domains

The two sides also discussed means to enhance the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various spheres, especially in the parliamentary domain in a way that would contribute to consolidating the standing ties between the Syrian People’s Assembly and the Belarusian House of Deputies and between the two friendly peoples