A child wounded in explosion of a landmine left behind by terrorists, east of Deir Ezzor

A child was injured in the explosion of a landmine left behind by terrorists in the vicinity of al-Susah town in Deir Ezzor countryside, which is controlled by US-backed QSD militia

Local sources told SANA reporter that a landmine left behind by terrorists went off in al-Susah town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, wounding a five-year-old child

Terrorist organizations planted mines and explosive devices and booby-trapped the houses, before they were defeated, in order to terrify the people and prevent them from returning to their homes

