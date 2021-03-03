Minister Makhlof: government allocates 63 billion SYP for municipalities in Syrian provinces

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhluf, said Tuesday that the government has allocated 63 billion SYP for municipalities in Syrian provinces to help them carry out their investment and developmental projects

“We have taken necessary procedures and decisions to distribute the amount as soon as possible and undertake expanding human activity, find job opportunities and promote the tasks of administrative units,” the Minister said in a press statement

He added that the distribution of the amount came in implementation for the instructions of President Bashar al-Assad following his latest meeting with the higher council of the Local Administration