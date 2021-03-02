Syrian, Iran to develop scientific and IT cooperation

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous discussed on Tuesday with Vice-president of Iran for Scientific and Technical Affairs, Sorena Sattari and an accompanying delegation means of developing scientific and IT cooperation between Syria and Iran

Talks during the meeting dealt with the importance of exchanging scientific expertise in the technical field, including biotechnology, information and communication technology, technical industries, laying the necessary infrastructure for this purpose and utilizing it in supporting the capacity of the local economy in the two friendly countries

Arnous affirmed the importance of promoting scientific cooperation up to the level of political and economic cooperation between the two countries, indicating that the Syrian government is keen to enhance the prospects for cooperation in this field and follow up the implementation of agreements and memos of cooperation according to agreed upon timetables

“Syria appreciates the Iranian support for the Syrian people in the fight against terrorism, Prime Minister said, hailing the efforts exerted by Iran to defend its right in gaining its own scientific achievements

For his part, Dr. Sattari described bilateral relations as deeply-rooted, expressing his country’s willingness to help Syria establish training and rehabilitation centers, particularly in the economic field

Earlier, Minster of Higher Education, Bassam Ibrahim, held talks with Sattari and the accompanying delegation

The two sides discussed means of developing cooperation in the technological domain, innovation and setting up research centers