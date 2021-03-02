Washington removes 25 Daesh terrorists from Iraq into Deir Ezzor countryside

US occupation forces removed 25 terrorists affiliated to Daesh organization from the Iraqi lands into Deir Ezzor countryside, as part of Washington’s investment in terrorism to prolong the span of hostile war against Syria

Special sources revealed to SANA reporter in Hasaka that 25 Daesh terrorists entered into Syrian lands on Feb. 28th, under the protection of the US occupation forces. They were gathered near al-Sahel village in Markada town in Hasaka southern countryside

The sources added that the terrorists were later transported via armored vehicles to the base of Bulgar Camp, east of al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka southern countryside, then to al-Shaddadi in Deir Ezzor countryside

According to the sources, the US occupation forces intend to set up points of gathering for the terrorists in a form of small camps to prepare them logistically and supply them with weapons before sending them to areas specified by the US occupation to carry out attacks on the sites of the Syrian Arab Army, residential centers and vital facilities