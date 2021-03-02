Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli aggression against Syria

Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression on the vicinity of Damascus on Sunday

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), an official source at the Ministry confirmed Syria’s legitimate right to respond, to self-defense, and to confront any new Israeli violations with whatever means it deems appropriate

The source expressed that the Yemeni people stand by Syria in all the measures it takes to protect its lands, security and stability

He called on the international community, especially the Security Council, to play its role in maintaining international peace and security, and to put an end to the Israeli violations and its barbaric policies that undermine security and stability in the region and the world