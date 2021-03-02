A female leader of QSD militia killed, others injured in an attack in Hasaka countryside

A female leader in US occupation-backed QSD militia on Tuesday was killed after has been shot in al-Malikiyah city in Hasaka countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that a group of gunmen shot one of the militia’s female leaders dead, and wounded two of her guards

Attacks on the positions and movements of US backed-QSD militia have increased over the last few months, as tens of its militants were killed in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, Hasaka and Raqqa