Russian Defense Ministry: Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists launched 29 attacks in de-escalation zone, Idleb

Deputy Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim Alexander Karpov noted that “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists positioned in the de-escalation zone in Idleb Province have launched 29 attacks over the past 24 hours, 11 of which in Idleb, 13 in Lattakia, 3 in Hama and 2 in Aleppo

On Sunday, The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that terrorist organizations positioned in the de-escalation zone in Idleb and a number of areas in its countryside have launched 24 attacks on the areas and positions in the countryside of Idleb, Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia