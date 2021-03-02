Syria.Millenium

Russian Defense Ministry: Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists launched 29 attacks in de-escalation zone, Idleb

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that terrorist organizations positioned in the de-escalation zone in Idleb and a number of areas in its countryside have launched 29 attacks over the past 24 hours on the areas and sites in the countryside of Idleb, Hama, Lattakia and Aleppo

Deputy Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim Alexander Karpov  noted that “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists positioned in the de-escalation zone in Idleb Province have launched 29 attacks over the past 24 hours, 11 of which in Idleb, 13 in Lattakia, 3 in Hama and 2 in Aleppo

On Sunday, The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that terrorist organizations positioned in the de-escalation zone in Idleb and a number of areas in its countryside have launched 24 attacks  on the areas and positions in the countryside of Idleb, Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia

