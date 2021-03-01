Moscow supports Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Russia renewed its firm stance in support of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, affirming readiness to back the Syrian people actively in combating international terrorism

The Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Michael Bogdanov, affirmed Moscow stance during a meeting with Syrian ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, According to a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry

The statement added that the two sides discussed developments of the situation in the Middle East region, particularly the situation in Syria

It pointed out that the talks also dealt with issues related to the reconstruction process in Syria