Large amounts of weapons and ammo, left behind by terrorists, found in al-Hamedyia neighborhood in Homs

Competent authorities found large amounts of weapons and ammo hidden within one of the old houses in al-Hamedyia neighborhood which was taken by terrorist groups as a den before their expulsion from the area

The seized weapons and ammo included RPG shells, grenades, automatic rifles, snipers, military bulletproof vest, two mortar launchers, communication devices, medium machine guns and various ammunition

The terrorist organizations have sought to turn a number of homes, schools and facilities into dens  and warehouses for weapons and ammunition before their expulsion from the area

