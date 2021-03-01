Israeli occupation troops arrest thirteen Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem

Occupation troops arrested on Monday thirteen Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem

Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed Hebron city and the towns of Beit Kahil and Beit Ummar, north of the city, Shuafat camp and al-Issawiya town in occupied Jerusalem, the villages of Araqah and Silat al-Harithiya in Jenin, and arrested thirteen of them

On Sunday, Occupation troops arrested eight Palestinians in the West Bank