45 US occupation trucks loaded with stolen wheat and barley leave Hasaka heading for Iraq

A convoy of the US occupation trucks loaded with stolen wheat and barley has leaved the Syrian territory heading for northern Iraq through the illegitimate al-Waleed border crossing in Hasaka countryside

Local sources in al-Rmelan town told SANA reporter that 45 of the US occupation’s trucks loaded with stolen wheat and barley leaved Khrab al-Jir airport in al-Malikiyah countryside and headed for the Iraqi territory through the illegitimate al-Walid border crossing that the US occupation uses to transport the Syrian wealth of grain and oil

The US occupation forces continue to steal and plunder the Syrian wealth of oil and grain on a daily basis in collusion with the QSD militia