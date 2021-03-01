Syria, Russia: US seizes UN aid provided to al-Rukban camp and gives it to terrorists

The Syrian and Russian coordination bodies on the return of displaced Syrians affirmed that the US is exploiting the humanitarian situation in al-Rukban camp to seize UN aid and provide it to terrorists after it turned the camp into a center for training terrorists

According to a joint statement issued by the two bodies, “The US, as usual, hopes to obtain aid to support terrorist groups operating under its command in the vicinity of al-Rukban camp, which has become an American factory for training extremist terrorists

The statement indicated that the US continues to obstruct all efforts aimed at closing this camp, and liberating the detainees in it and taking them back to their areas which have been liberated from terrorism, and this prevents the restoration of peaceful life in Syria

The statement reiterated the Syrian state’s readiness to receive all the citizens who are held by the US and its terrorist mercenaries in al-Rukban camp, and to ensure their security, in addition to providing decent living conditions for them

Thousands of Syrians displaced by terrorism live in al-Rukban camp amid difficult humanitarian conditions and a lack of health care, food and water as they are held by the US occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations in al-Tanf region and they prevent them from leaving the camp through the humanitarian corridors that have been opened by the Syrian and Russian sides since last year