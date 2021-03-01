Syria.Millenium

Terrorists of Turkish occupation mercenaries steal landline phone cables in Ras al-Ayn

Turkish occupation-backed terrorists have stolen cables of landline phones which link Ras al-Ayn city with its southern countryside in Hasaka northwestern countryside

Local sources from Ras al-Ayn City told SANA that “Terrorist groups from the Turkish occupation mercenaries have stolen hundreds of meters of the landline phone cables connecting Ras al-Ayn City and the southern villages affiliated to it in Hasaka northwestern countryside with the aim of obtaining copper to send it after smuggling it to the Turkish territories

The Turkish occupation-backed terrorist organizations have worked on systematically destroying the infrastructure and attacking the locals and stealing their properties and houses in the areas where they are positioned to exert pressure on the locals to displace them from the region and put the families of terrorists in their houses with the aim of achieving a demographic change in the northern region

