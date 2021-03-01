Syria.Millenium

An explosive device blast in Daraa City, material damage reported

An explosive device planted in a public car went off on Monday in Shamal al-Khat neighborhood in Daraa City center causing material damages

Commander of Daraa Police Brig. Dirar al-Dandal told SANA reporter that unknown persons planted an explosive device in a public tourist car in front of al-Jumhuriyah Club in Shamal al-Khat neighborhood

The explosive device went off after the car moved for a short distance, causing material damage to the car, and no causalities were reported

Cells affiliated with terrorist groups that used to spread in Daraa Countryside seek to undermine the security situation through the bombings and separate attacks on the public and private properties

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation troops arrest thirteen Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem

Syria.Millenium

45 US occupation trucks loaded with stolen wheat and barley leave Hasaka heading for…

Syria.Millenium

Syria, Russia: US seizes UN aid provided to al-Rukban camp and gives it to terrorists

Syria.Millenium

Terrorists of Turkish occupation mercenaries steal landline phone cables in Ras…