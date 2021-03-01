An explosive device blast in Daraa City, material damage reported

An explosive device planted in a public car went off on Monday in Shamal al-Khat neighborhood in Daraa City center causing material damages

Commander of Daraa Police Brig. Dirar al-Dandal told SANA reporter that unknown persons planted an explosive device in a public tourist car in front of al-Jumhuriyah Club in Shamal al-Khat neighborhood

The explosive device went off after the car moved for a short distance, causing material damage to the car, and no causalities were reported

Cells affiliated with terrorist groups that used to spread in Daraa Countryside seek to undermine the security situation through the bombings and separate attacks on the public and private properties