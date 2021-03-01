Health Ministry continues to give Covid-19 vaccine to frontline health workers

The Health Ministry has continued for the second day in a row to administer (Covid-19) vaccine to the frontline health workers within the isolation centers designated for treating Covid-19 patients in different provinces

Hassan al-Ghobash, Health Minister, told SANA reporter that the most vulnerable groups will be vaccinated, including the health workers at the isolation centers, and the priority will be given for the elderly age group due to the limited supplies

Al-Ghobash said that the start of immunizing health workers ensures their protection and that they will be able to continue to provide health care, adding that the vaccine has been used in many countries and it has proven its efficacy, and giving it will be optionally

The Minister underlined the necessity of the commitment to the preventive measures, especially wearing masks, the spatial distancing, and washing the hands, as these measures have proven success in curbing the outbreak of the pandemic and achieving a stable infection curve

Over the last period, the Health Ministry has tracked an increase in the coronavirus infection curve, in addition to the rise in the suspected cases which have visited the hospital which entails more commitment to the precautionary measures, particularly as the countries of the world are facing new variants of the virus