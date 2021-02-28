Distributing more than 26,000 food baskets to needy families in Hasaka

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC)- Hasaka Branch has distributed 261,85 food basket for needy families since the beginning of this year

Head of the organization’s branch in Hasaka, Ali Mansour, stated in a statement to SANA that the aid included 11,650 food baskets and flour bags which were distributed to the needy and poor families in Hasaka countryside, in addition to distributing 11,650 food baskets to the families in Hasaka City, and 2,870 baskets to the families residing at the housing centers in Hasaka City

Mansour indicated that the process of distributing the aid by SARC branch in Hasaka is the first of its kind in the current year, and more aid will be distributed during the coming period in order to alleviate the suffering of families in light of the difficult economic situations