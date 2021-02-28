QSD militia kidnaps 8 civilians including children in Manbej, Aleppo countryside

The US occupation- backed QSD militia has kidnapped a number of civilians in Manbej City in Aleppo northern countryside

Local sources told SANA that armed groups from the QSD militia raided the houses in Manbej City and kidnapped eight civilians from the same family, including children and a woman, and took them to an unknown destination

On Saturday, an armed group from QSD militia broke into Abu Shajara village which is affiliated to al-Mansoura town, 30 km west of Raqqa, and kidnapped 12 civilians, and took them to unknown destinations