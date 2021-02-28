President al-Assad: Athletes have challenged war and siege, and highly raised Syria’s name at international forums

-General Sports’ Federation held on Sunday a central celebration on the Golden Jubilee of the Foundation of the Federation at Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts in Damascus

President Bahsar al-Assad was represented at the event by Minister of Presidential Affirms, Mansour Azzam

President al-Assad addressed a letter of congratulations on this occasion, conveyed by Minister Azzam

In the message, President al-Assad appreciated the Syrian athletes who have challenged the conditions of war and blockade and highly raised the name of Syria at international forums, affirming that the Syrian people aspire for more achievements in the upcoming important participations

” I congratulate you with your positive results that honored yourselves, your families and Homeland which is proud of you… sports in the current stage is not a mere hoppy, but it has become an important pillar in building good social relations, morals and and bringing up heroes,” President al-Assad said in the letter

The President added that today, after 10 years of terrorist war which was imposed on our country, we are in most need to put hand in hand in order to recover from the impacts of this war

“Despite the long-yeas of terrorism, destruction and blockade to which the country was exposed, the Syrian athletes have completed their march like all Syrian Arab people who have challenged the conditions of war and siege… the Syrian sport was present in all forums despite terrorism and with all these difficulties, our heroes have succeeded in gaining good results and raising the Syrian flag at Arab and international forums … the Syrian people aspire for more achievements during the upcoming participations,” President al-Assad added