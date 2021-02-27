Syria calls upon Security Council to immediately move to stop Washington from continuing its acts of aggression and crimes against its territories

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry on Saturday called upon the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and immediately move to stop the US acts of aggression on the Syrian territories and to prevent their repetition

The Ministry reiterated, in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council with regard to Washington’s violation of the provisions of the international law and the UN Charter that this flagrant aggression is considered as one of series of US forces’ attacks under flimsy pretexts or shameful justifications which the officials of the US administration have boasted with from their forums in Washington

On Thursday, the US warplanes launched shells attack on sites in Deir Ezzor province near the Syrian-Iraqi common borders

The Ministry stressed that this act of aggression contradicts the supposed role of the US as a permanent member of the UN Security Council which is concerned with safeguarding the International peace and security

The Ministry also pointed out that this act of aggression will lead for consequences which could escalate the situation in the region, as well as it constitutes a negative indication of the policies of the US new administration which is supposed to abide by the international legitimacy, the international law and the Security Council’s resolutions related to maintaining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic

The Ministry recalled upon the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities in preserving the international peace and security and to immediately move to stop a permanent member from continuing its aggression and crimes against a sovereign country and a UN founding member, and to prevent repetition of this hostile policies which will not lead except to the spreading of chaos, destruction of Syrian infrastructures and fueling tension in the region and the world which directly serves the interests of the armed terrorist organizations