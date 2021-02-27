Russian newspaper: Dangers of US-backed terrorists renewed in Syria

The Russian (NVO) Voyennoye Obozreniye newspaper warned of the renewing and increasing dangers of terrorist organizations, supported by the US, in Syria

The newspaper, in an article, said that terrorism had not been completely eliminated in the Middle East region, but it has received heavy losses, adding that the terrorist threat “is rising again with the help of the US”

The article referred to the successive victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorists in 2019 and regaining control of Raqqa, stronghold of Daesh terrorist organization, weakened Daesh and the newspaper added that the following events are a “gift to the terrorists”, particularly with the presence of the illegitimate al-Tanf base where US, British intelligence, and US Forces experts are working there

The article added that the Russian military forces more than once announced an increase in terrorist acts, especially in Homs and Deir Ezzor provinces