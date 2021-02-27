Five civilians martyred, 13 injured in blast of landmine left by terrorists in Salamyah, Hama

Five civilians were martyred on Saturday and 13 other were wounded in a blast of landmine, left behind by terrorists in Salamya, Hama eastern countryside

A Police source in Hama told SANA that an anti-tank mine, left behind by terrorists, exploded while a car, carrying a number of civilians, was crossing during the reap of truffles in Rasm al-Ahmar village of Salamyah eastern countryside

The blast claimed the lives of 5 persons and injured 13 Others, two of them in critical condition

On Friday, three civilians were killed in explosion of a landmine left by Daesh terrorists in farms of Salamyah eastern countryside