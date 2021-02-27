Iranian Foreign Ministry: US aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned on Friday the US aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor near the Syrian-Iraqi borders on Thursday evening

Fars News Agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, as saying that the latest US aggression, which is a continuation to the aggressions of the Israeli entity on the Syrian territories, comes as a blatant violation to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of the international laws and human rights and it would destabilize the region

The Spokesman added that this aggression comes at a time when the US forces have been presented illegally for years on the Syrian territories from which they loot the natural resources

He referred that the US forces train the terrorists on their illegal bases on the Syrian territories to use them as a tool to achieve their agendas

Earlier today, Russia and China condemned the US attack, stressing that it is unacceptable violation to the international law