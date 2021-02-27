Syria.Millenium

Iraqi Defense Ministry denies Pentagon’s allegations on exchanging information prior to US aggression

 Iraqi Defense Ministry denied on Friday allegations of US Department of Defense، the Pentagon, about “exchanging information” before the US aggression on regions in Deir Ezzor near the Syrian –Iraqi borders

Commenting on statements of US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin, Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a statement “We are surprised by statements of US Secretary of Defense regarding exchanging intelligence information with Iraq before targeting some sites on the Syrian territories

The Ministry added “while denying what was included in the statements, Iraq at the same time stresses that its cooperation with the International Coalition is limited to fighting Daesh terrorist organization

Syria condemned with the strongest terms the US aggression on Deir Ezzor regions near the Syrian –Iraqi borders

