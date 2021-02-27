US Senator: “offensive military acts” without Congress approval is unconstitutional

US Democratic Senator, Timothy M. Kaine, said that the US aggressive military actions without the Congress approval is unconstitutional.

Sputnik News Agency quoted Senator Kaine as saying in a statement that the American people deserve to see clarifications from the US Administration regarding the acts that had been carried out without consulting the Congress

Kaine called on Joe Biden’s Administration to provide explanation to the Congress regarding the reasons of the US aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor near the Syrian-Iraqi borders on Thursday evening