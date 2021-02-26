Moscow condemns US attack on Syrian-Iraqi border.. unacceptable violation

Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US attack on the Syrian-Iraqi border region, stressing that it is an unacceptable violation of international law

Spokesman for the Pentagon, John Kirby, in a statement last night, confessed that US military forces, instructed by president Joe Biden, launched an attack on the Syrian-Iraqi border area

Novosti news agency quoted a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday, that the US bombardment is unacceptable and a violation of international law

Russian Federation Council condemns US aggression on Iraqi-Syrian borders

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Russian Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, condemned the US aggression on the Iraqi-Syrian border area, stressing that it is “illegal and an attack on a sovereign state territory

The Russian senator told SPUTNICK that “The US shelling of Syria is illegal because we are talking about an attack on the territory of a sovereign State, pointing out that this step is a serious escalation that could lead to an escalation of the situation in the entire region. He warned that such acts could lead to “a large conflict

This aggression comes at a time when units of the Syrian Arab Army are hunting remnants of Daesh terrorists in the Syrian al-Badia region